Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.Jill in a report released on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.65. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $18.75 on Monday. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $187.28 million, a P/E ratio of 234.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 305,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

