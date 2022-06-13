Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Down 38.2% in May

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 269,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 583,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 411,484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIM opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

