Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.32

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.32 and last traded at $58.42, with a volume of 422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tennant by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Tennant by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

