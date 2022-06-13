Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.32

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.32 and last traded at $58.42, with a volume of 422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tennant by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Tennant by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tennant (NYSE:TNC)
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
