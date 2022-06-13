Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.10) to GBX 320 ($4.01) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of TSCDY opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.2964 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

