Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $899.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $696.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $721.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $849.57 and its 200-day moving average is $923.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla has a 52 week low of $593.50 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

