TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $5.22

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $4.81. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 13,885 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.58 million, a P/E ratio of 261.13 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 89,259 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,932,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 539,039 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

