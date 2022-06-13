Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.79

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.79 and last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 14680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.
The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Textron by 39.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 1,084.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 84,379 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $8,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)
Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.
