Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.79

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.79 and last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 14680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Get Textron alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 23.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 158,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 12.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 605,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,772 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Textron by 58.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 345,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 127,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Textron by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.