TFI International (TSE:TFII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $96.20

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$96.20 and last traded at C$96.94, with a volume of 24288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.41.

Several research firms recently commented on TFII. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.12%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total value of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,630,159.99. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,373.

TFI International Company Profile (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

