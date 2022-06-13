TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.66

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 2428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.46.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.85%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

