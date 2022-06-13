TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.66

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 2428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.46.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 470.85%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen bought 5,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,888.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 181.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

