TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 312.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.12. 262,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

