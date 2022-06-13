Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

THLLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thales from €110.00 ($118.28) to €137.00 ($147.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

THLLY opened at $23.56 on Monday. Thales has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

