The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Up 96.7% in May

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CWLPF stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (Get Rating)
