The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Up 96.7% in May

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CWLPF stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

