The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.87

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.87 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 10565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock valued at $82,709,291. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

