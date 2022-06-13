The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Director Purchases $60,000.00 in Stock

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) Director Lemuel Amen purchased 15,000 shares of The Glimpse Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRAR stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Glimpse Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.