The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €241.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €241.00 ($259.14) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RI. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($251.61) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

EPA:RI opened at €174.80 ($187.96) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €188.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €194.57. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

