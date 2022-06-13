The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, SEB Equities raised shares of Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of SAABF opened at $43.88 on Monday. Saab AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

