The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABFGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, SEB Equities raised shares of Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of SAABF opened at $43.88 on Monday. Saab AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

