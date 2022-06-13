The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Graystone stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 93,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,103. Graystone has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Graystone Company Profile (Get Rating)
