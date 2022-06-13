The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Graystone stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 93,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,103. Graystone has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

