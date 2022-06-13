The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,962,000 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the May 15th total of 1,120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of TGODF stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Organic Dutchman has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.33.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 174.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.