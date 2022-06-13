The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.99

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 2827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

