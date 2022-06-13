The J. M. Smucker Company Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $128.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

