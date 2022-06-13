The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.22

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.22 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,499,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,529,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,339,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,829,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $31,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

