The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.15

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $709.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.