The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 36.8% in May

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,603,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

