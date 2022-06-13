The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 36.8% in May

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
