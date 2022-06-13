The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 487.3 days.
Shares of WEIGF stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.
