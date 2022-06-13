The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 487.3 days.

Shares of WEIGF stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.