Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading 2.1% Higher

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. 22,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 952,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The stock has a market cap of $657.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 632,582 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 192,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 81,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 751,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

