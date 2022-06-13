Thor Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $19.90 Per Share (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $19.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.54. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE:THO opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

