Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.16

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 12712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

TWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,036,000 after acquiring an additional 952,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 369,085 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $34,576,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

