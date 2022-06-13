Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.11

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 7196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $786.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,135,888 shares of company stock valued at $58,776,648. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 23.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Thryv by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

