Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.11

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 7196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $786.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88.
In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,592,622 shares in the company, valued at $159,211,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,135,888 shares of company stock worth $58,776,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
