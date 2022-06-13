Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCP. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth about $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

THCP stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

