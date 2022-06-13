Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.04

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.04 and last traded at C$4.14, with a volume of 1010147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.94.

Tilray Brands Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. The company provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products; beverage alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.