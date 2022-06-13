TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Shares Up 18.8%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Rating) shares shot up 18.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.57. 188,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 48,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a market cap of C$29.80 million and a P/E ratio of -21.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31.

About TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.

