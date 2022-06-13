tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $142.00

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 39432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.91).

TBLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.03) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.90. The company has a market capitalization of £289.01 million and a PE ratio of 46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.