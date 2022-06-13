Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Short Interest Up 75.9% in May

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the May 15th total of 909,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.09. 177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

