Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Now Covered by ThinkEquity

Analysts at ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TLSA stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

