Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $14.98

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $14.01. Toast shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 33,223 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on TOST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Toast alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $44,859.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,552,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $84,063.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,309,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,296,510 shares of company stock worth $160,108,285 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.