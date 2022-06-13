Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 100 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total value of C$10,581.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,524,822.49.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded down C$1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$105.22. 199,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$100.63 and a 1-year high of C$124.25. The company has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.11.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$860.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$805.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5.0917621 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

