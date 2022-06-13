Torrid Holdings Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

NYSE:CURV opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $542.22 million and a P/E ratio of -30.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. Torrid has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 37,374.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Torrid by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Torrid by 32.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.