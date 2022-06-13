Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.86

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 18751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

CURV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Get Torrid alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $525.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.