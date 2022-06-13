TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.01

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 1464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

