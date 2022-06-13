Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSQ stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,814. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

