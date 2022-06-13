TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.57

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 4391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

TPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.50.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $4,816,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $22,605,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $3,014,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

