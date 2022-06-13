TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.57

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 4391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

TPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $89,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $74,934,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $34,399,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

