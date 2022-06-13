TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.57

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 4391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.
TPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $89,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $74,934,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $34,399,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TPG Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPG)
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.