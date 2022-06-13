TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.66

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 36193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.
Several research firms have issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $724.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 322.10 and a current ratio of 322.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 123.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 328,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:TRTX)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
