TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.66

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 36193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $724.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 322.10 and a current ratio of 322.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 123.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 328,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

