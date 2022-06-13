Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.30 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.23 and a 200 day moving average of $217.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.17.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,350,000 after acquiring an additional 143,774 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4,090.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

