Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.30 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.23 and a 200 day moving average of $217.26.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.17.
In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,350,000 after acquiring an additional 143,774 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4,090.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
