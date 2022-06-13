Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,800 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 783,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TNLIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.36) to GBX 319 ($4.00) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.38) to GBX 310 ($3.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.25.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Monday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

