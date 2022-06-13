Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $127.48

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.48 and last traded at $128.15, with a volume of 1133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.21.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,035,000 after purchasing an additional 150,960 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 368,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,573 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

