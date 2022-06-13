TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRSWF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.